TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,987. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

