TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,987. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.
Several research firms have recently commented on TOWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
