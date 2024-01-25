Traders Buy Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 111,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of 403% compared to the average daily volume of 22,150 call options.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

View Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.