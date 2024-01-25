Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 288% compared to the typical volume of 2,676 put options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

