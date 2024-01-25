Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $49.57 Average PT from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

