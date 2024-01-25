Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $215.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

