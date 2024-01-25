Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 709,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Trek Mining Trading Up 7.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.
Trek Mining Company Profile
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trek Mining
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.