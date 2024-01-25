Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN opened at $11.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.