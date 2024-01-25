Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $11.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Shares of TCN opened at $11.00 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

