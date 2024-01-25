Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

