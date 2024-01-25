Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.