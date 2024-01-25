TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

