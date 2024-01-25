Truist Financial Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $750.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.66.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $777.54. 1,585,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.44. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

