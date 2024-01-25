Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.74 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

