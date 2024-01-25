Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV stock remained flat at $10.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

