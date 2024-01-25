Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 191,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

