U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 374,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

About U-Haul

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.