U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

