UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 429,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,050. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

UniCredit Company Profile

Featured Stories

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

