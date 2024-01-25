UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 429,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,050. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.
UniCredit Company Profile
