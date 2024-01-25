United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.03. 3,011,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,573,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

