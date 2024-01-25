United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $576.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $591.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.31 by ($0.05). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.