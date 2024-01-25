United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 241.2% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Barclays cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
