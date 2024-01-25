Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 2,500 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 14,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

