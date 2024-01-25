Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 2,500 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Unity Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 14,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
