UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UOL Group Stock Performance
Shares of UOLGY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 13,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.
About UOL Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.