UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOLGY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 13,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,469. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

