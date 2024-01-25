UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,042,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 904,181 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $601.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UP Fintech by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.