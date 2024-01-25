Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 2,307,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,592,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 146,720 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.