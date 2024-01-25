Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of UBAAF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

