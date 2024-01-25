Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of UBAAF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
Urbana Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.