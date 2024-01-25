URU Metals (LON:URU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 54 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).
URU Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a PE ratio of -163.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.13.
URU Metals Company Profile
URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.
