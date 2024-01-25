US Bancorp DE Buys 21,648 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.26 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

