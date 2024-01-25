US Bancorp DE Buys 362,180 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 49,142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

