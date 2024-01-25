US Bancorp DE Has $15.40 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $402.40 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.39 and a 200-day moving average of $477.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

