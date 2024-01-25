US Bancorp DE Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

