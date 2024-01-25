US Bancorp DE Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

