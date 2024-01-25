US Bancorp DE Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

