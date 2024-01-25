US Bancorp DE Has $20.69 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $176.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

