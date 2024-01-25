US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

