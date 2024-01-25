US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

