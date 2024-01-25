US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 2.1 %

ALL opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.