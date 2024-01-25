US Bancorp DE Sells 22,869 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

