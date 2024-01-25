US Bancorp DE Sells 8,835 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

