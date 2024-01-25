US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $129.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

