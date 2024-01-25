USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Reaches $98.18 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.18 million and $403,730.39 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,794.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.91 or 0.00592441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00171696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

