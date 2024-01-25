V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by Williams Trading

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Williams Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

