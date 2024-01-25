V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.43. V.F. shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 897,793 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.