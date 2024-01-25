Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 11,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth $768,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

