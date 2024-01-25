Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vaccinex Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 11,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
