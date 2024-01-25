Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

