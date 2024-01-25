Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.15. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 703,724 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

