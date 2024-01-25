Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,706 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

