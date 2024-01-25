VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Diversified LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 165,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SMH opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $195.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

