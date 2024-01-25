Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.46

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.46 and last traded at $124.18, with a volume of 15986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

