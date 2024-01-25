Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Boosted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $32,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

