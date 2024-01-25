Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.